Assam: Kamrup District Enforces “No Seatbelt/Helmet, No Fuel” Rule for Better Road Discipline

A correspondent

Rangia: In an effort to ensure better road discipline and maintain traffic regulations, the Kamrup District Administration has imposed a “No Seatbelt/Helmet, No Fuel” rule across the district. As per an order issued by Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner, Kamrup, no petrol pump station or filling station in the district shall sell or refill fuel to any car driver or two-wheeler rider who is not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and to any car driver or two-wheeler rider who enters the petrol pump station or filling station by contraflow driving. Highlighting the importance of adhering to the Motor Vehicle Act, necessary instruction has been issued to all petrol pump owners to compulsorily install the CCTV cameras with DVR in their fuel outlets, clearly indicating the footage of fuel buyers. The Kamrup District Administration has also set a period of ten days for installing CCTV cameras to ensure proper recording of car drivers or two-wheeler fuel buyers at all the petrol pumps/filling stations.

Additionally, Kamrup District Administration has authorized all executive magistrates to check the footage of petrol pumps or filling stations within the district and recommend actions against the defaulters. Circle Officers have also been tasked with ensuring compliance with this order in their respective jurisdictions. The order further states that petrol pumps found selling fuel to traffic violators will face appropriate legal action as outlined in laws. This order has been issued under Section 163 (2) of the BNSS and will remain in effect until further notice.

Also Read: Assam: Abhijit Majumder assumes charge as Director (Finance) of Oil India Ltd

Also watch: