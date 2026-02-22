Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) lodges FIRs against BJYM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly condemned the BJYM protest held in front of Rajiv Bhawan, terming it undemocratic. It filed two FIRs against BJYM leaders at Bhangagarh Police Station.

In a statement, APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi sharply criticized what he described as hooliganism carried out in the name of protest by certain members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He termed the incident completely against democratic principles. He further described the role of the police as questionable, alleging that the Assam Police appeared to be functioning as a protective force for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. He stated that police personnel allegedly assaulted Congress workers at Rajiv Bhawan in the name of maintaining order and termed the act highly condemnable.

APCC media department chairman Bedabrata Bora said that video footage clearly shows a police officer targeting and attacking Ratul Kalita, former chairman of the Social Media Department of the Congress party. He alleged that such aggressive conduct by the police amounts to a violation of human rights and demanded that the Assam Police register a case suo motu against those responsible.

Bora further stated that the police failed to restrain the hooligans who came to attack Rajiv Bhawan while allegedly acting against Congress workers instead. He said this raises serious questions about the impartiality of the police.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress and Congress leader Ratul Kalita, who was reportedly assaulted during the incident, lodged two separate FIRs at Bhangagarh Police Station this evening.

