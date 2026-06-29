Guwahati: Assam Schools Directed to Observe 10 ‘Bagless Days’ for Classes VI–VIII

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all districts to implement the “10 Bagless Days” programme for students of Classes VI to VIII during the 2026-27 academic session, aiming to promote experiential learning, reduce academic stress and expose students to real-life skills beyond the classroom.

The initiative is expected to strengthen students’ environmental awareness, vocational exposure, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, teamwork, cultural appreciation and overall holistic development. The directive has been issued to all District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools and District Elementary Education Officers. Schools have been instructed to organise activities according to the academic calendar prepared by SCERT, Assam and submit implementation reports after each activity.

Under the initiative, students will attend school without carrying school bags on designated days and participate in practical, skill-based activities. The programme includes tree plantation and biodiversity awareness on August 12, expert talks on careers on August 29, visits to handloom, handicraft, cottage and tea industries on September 7, art and craft activities on October 8, visits to dairy, fishery and horticulture farms on October 28, local performing arts on November 10, Common Service Centre visits on December 7, Indigenous Games Festival on December 28, heritage site visits on January 8, 2027, and organising a school fair on February 6, 2027.

Schools have also been encouraged to conduct additional activities such as visits to national parks, wetlands, food processing units, vocational training institutes, plantation drives and community service programmes.

According to the guidelines, the programme will be implemented in both Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI schools. The guidelines further direct schools to ensure adequate safety measures, obtain parental consent where necessary, make inclusive arrangements for Children with Special Needs (CwSN), and maintain proper documentation of all activities.

District authorities have been asked to closely monitor implementation through district-level officials and submit regular progress reports to Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

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