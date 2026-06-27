Golaghat: Elephant damages Mid-Day Meal (MDM) godown at PM SHRI Bokial High School

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Panic gripped the residents and the school authority of PM SHRI Bokial High School under Bokial area in Golaghat district after a wild elephant entered the school campus during the early hours of Thursday and caused extensive damage to school property.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 1:00 am on June 25, when a lone wild elephant entered the campus and attacked the school’s Mid-Day Meal (MDM) godown in search of food. The animal severely damaged four steel windows and one steel door of the godown and also destroyed a significant portion of the school’s boundary wall.

School authorities informed that approximately 300 kilograms of rice and 10 kilograms of jaggery stored for the Mid-Day Meal programme were either consumed or damaged by the elephant. The total estimated loss has been assessed at around Rs 70,000.

The incident has created fear and concern among students, teachers, and locals as incidents of human-elephant conflict have been increasing in the area in recent times.

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