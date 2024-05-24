Assam State Zoo Celebrates First Successful Hatching of Mandarin Ducklings

GUWAHATI: In significant milestone for wildlife conservation the Assam State Zoo proudly announced the successful hatching of three Mandarin ducklings (Aix galericulata) on Friday, May 24. This is first time Mandarin ducklings have hatched at zoo. A momentous event that highlights zoo's dedication to animal care and biodiversity preservation.

Aswini Kumar is Division Forest Officer (DFO) at Assam State Zoo. He shared the exciting news. Noting that adult Mandarin duck pair was brought to zoo on May 16 2023, from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru Karnataka. This transfer part of an animal exchange program aimed at enhancing genetic diversity. The conservation efforts of both institutions.

“The mother duck and ducklings are in good health and are being carefully monitored by zoo keeper and veterinary staff. The hatched ducklings are testament to zoo’s dedication. Providing a nurturing and safe environment for all its animals,” Kumar stated. Careful attention to the ducks' well-being underscores zoo's commitment. Creating optimal conditions for wildlife.

Mandarin ducks known for their vibrant colors and striking appearance, are native to East Asia. They are primarily migratory with Asian populations wintering in regions such as East, Central and Southern China. In India the species is considered uncommon winter visitor. Remarkably, the Mandarin duck was spotted in wild in Assam after 118-year absence in February 2021 at the Maguri-Motapung Beel. In Tinsukia district this highlighted the species' elusive presence in region.

The Assam State Zoo has long been leader in wildlife conservation. And education. The birth of the Mandarin ducklings is testament to zoo’s ongoing efforts. To protect and preserve endangered species. Kumar emphasized that this joyous occasion underscores the importance of zoos in maintaining biodiversity. And providing educational opportunities for public to connect with nature.

"The Assam State Zoo has been at forefront of wildlife conservation and education. The birth of Mandarin ducklings adds new chapter to its legacy. This event highlights critical role zoos play. They preserve biodiversity. They foster an appreciation for wildlife among public" Kumar added. The successful hatching of Mandarin ducklings not only marks new achievement for Assam State Zoo. It also serves as an inspiring example of positive impact. Dedicated conservation efforts have on protecting and nurturing endangered species.