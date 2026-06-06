Guwahati: Audit Delay Leaves Retired School Heads Waiting for Pension Benefits

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several retired headmasters and principals of schools in the Kamrup (M) district have allegedly been deprived of their pensionary benefits for more than five months due to the failure of the Office of the Assistant Director of Audit to implement directives issued by the Finance Department, according to the Kamrup Mahanagar Zila Madhyamic Sikshak Aru Karmachari Santha, the district body of Assam Madhyamik Sikshak Aru Karmachari Santha.

In a statement, the association’s district president, Urmimala Buzarbaruah, and general secretary, Manoj Kumar Lahkar, said that the settlement of pension benefits for school heads is linked to the completion of audit and accounting formalities of their respective institutions.

They pointed out that the Finance Department, through an office order dated April 2, 2025, had issued specific instructions to the Directorate of Local Audit and the Secondary Education Department regarding the timely processing of pension-related audit clearances. The order was reportedly issued following complaints raised by the Assam Madhyamik Sikshak Aru Karmachari Santha.

According to the association, retired principals and headmasters of Ulubari Higher Secondary School, Bengali Higher Secondary School, Sonapur Higher Secondary School, Kaliram Higher Secondary School, and New Guwahati Railway Colony Higher Secondary School have been awaiting pension benefits for nearly six months. Despite submission of all required accounts and records, the Assistant Director of Audit has allegedly not issued the necessary audit clearance certificates.

Expressing concern over the delay, the association has submitted a memorandum to the commission and secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms, Training, Public Grievances and Pensions, seeking immediate intervention and resolution of the issue. It has also demanded that pensionary benefits be released to the affected retirees without further delay.

Copies of the memorandum have been sent to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Secondary Education Department, the Finance Department, and the Directorate of Local Audit.

The association further noted that the Chief Minister has repeatedly directed government departments to ensure that teachers, employees, and officers of the Assam Government receive all pensionary benefits on the very day of their retirement. However, the current delay, it said, runs contrary to that commitment and has caused considerable hardship to the affected retired educators.

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