Guwahati: Axam Xahitya Xabha to observe Bihagi Kobi’s Memorial Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Raghunath Choudhury Xakha Xahitya Xabha, Bonda—affiliated with the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) —held an extended executive meeting on Thursday under the presidency of Kiran Chandra Mahanta at the hall in Birkuchi area. The meeting resolved to observe the memorial day of Raghunath Choudhury on November 18 in honour of the former president of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, popularly known as the “Bihagi Kobi.” It was also decided to hold the annual session in December and publish a mouthpiece on the occasion.

