Gaurisagar pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with day-long memorial programme

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The people of the greater Gaurisagar area in Sivasagar district organized a Shradhanjali and Rajahuwa Adyashraddha in fond memory of internationally acclaimed artist Zubeen Garg, held at Gaurisagar weekly market on Friday. The day-long programme began with the hoisting of the flag by Binud Borah, former Vice Principal of Gaurisagar Higher Secondary Industrial Institute.

The Smriti Tarpan programme was inaugurated by Jayanta Borah, Secretary of Gaurisagar Naamghar Parichalana Samiti. The function was anchored by Mrinanka Saikia, President of the Reception Committee, and Montu Kalita, noted cultural activist.

In the Shradhanjali function, Raja Baruah, a noted instrumentalist who had collaborated with Zubeen Garg for three decades, participated and said Zubeen was a heartfelt nationalist. He expressed that Zubeen’s unexpected death must be addressed. “There is nothing the investigation can do, but we believe the people will find the culprits,” he said. He also added, “If the government and the law do not provide justice, God will provide justice.”

Addressing the gathering, Sarat Hazarika, former Education Secretary of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), said that Zubeen Garg’s death is very mysterious. “We demand the government unveil the mystery. The family as well as the people of Assam must receive justice for Zubeen’s death,” he stated.

During the function, Bireswar Neog, former Vice Principal of Jhanji HNS College, and Rajib Dutta, senior journalist and Secretary of Gaurisagar Press Club, spoke about the legendary musician’s contributions to Assamese society. Later, the Naam Prasang was held.

In the evening, Bhaigyashree Devi of Morigaon and her troupe performed Diha Naam, followed by a performance of Mayabini Rati songs by a large group of women. Siddhartha Das of Gaurisagar performed Zubeen Garg’s songs. Monuj Borthakur, senior journalist from Sivasagar and Zubeen’s uncle, also participated. The programme concluded with noted artists Krishnamoni Nath and Ashwani Saikia reciting the Bhagawat Path.

Also Read: Echoes of Zubeen: Haflong Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: