Guwahati: Basistha Police arrest 4 member robbery gang in Hatigaon lodge raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested four members of a robbery gang from an apartment in the Sizubari area of Hatigaon, foiling what sources indicated could have been a major heist in the city. The suspects were apprehended from N R Residency lodge during an operation carried out this morning.

Those arrested were identified as Ainur Hussain, 31; Idul Ali, 24; Mahibul Ali, 32; and Bipul Ahmed, 38 - all residents of Barpeta. Police stated that the group had been travelling from Barpeta to Guwahati in luxury vehicles to execute robberies across several parts of the city. Sources said the gang had been planning a significant burglary before their arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka told the media that the gang actually comprised five members, though one managed to escape during the raid. The four detainees were being interrogated. He added that the gang would conduct detailed surveys of warehouses and commercial establishments before returning later to commit the robbery. All the arrested individuals have their homes in Barpeta.

