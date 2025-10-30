Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest Thief in Khanapara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station conducted a search operation at Khanapara and arrested a 19-year-old thief identified as Nazim Hussain of Sijubari, who was involved in a recent theft case.

During the operation, police recovered and seized a C-Lite Electric Magic stand fan and two Volta's digital voltage stabilisers from his possession. The stolen items were linked to an earlier reported theft, confirming Hussain's involvement in the crime.

