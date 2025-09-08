Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest Thieves, Rescue 5 Missing Girls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station, after extensive investigation into a car theft case, carried out raids across Bongaigaon, Chirang, and Kokrajhar districts, apprehending the key accused Mochnur Ahmed (35), a habitual offender. Police recovered seven stolen vehicles, including two Mahindra Thars, a Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Nios, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Swift Dzire, and a Hyundai Venue. Investigations revealed that the accused primarily targeted self-drive and rental car services in Guwahati. Legal action has been initiated.

In a separate operation, a team from Noonmati PS successfully traced and recovered four missing minor girls. A 16-year-old girl from Shanti Nagar, missing since August 19, was safely reunited with her guardian, a 13-year-old from Jorhat was rescued from Birkuchi with local assistance and a 15-year-old from Patharqurey, Noonmati was recovered from Sarthebari, Barpeta. Another minor girl was also traced and reunited with her family. All rescued minors have been handed over to their lawful guardians.

Meanwhile, in a breakthrough against illegal animal trade, a Jalukbari PS team nabbed three masterminds of a dognapping racket from Bokolia, Karbi Anglong. The accused — Waisong Teron (34), Sarkiri Millick (17), and Bishnu Rongpi (40) — admitted to purchasing stolen street dogs for Rs 800–1000 and reselling them at Rs 1800–2000. Police also seized three vehicles used in the crime: a Grand Vitara, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai i20 Sports.

Additionally, Basistha PS swiftly rescued a 15-year-old girl within 12 hours of her reported disappearance. The girl, who had eloped with Jitul Talukdar (21) of Fatasil Ambari, was traced to Darrang. Legal proceedings are underway.

