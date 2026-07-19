Guwahati: Basistha Police arrest three in burglary cases, recover stolen property

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three alleged members of a theft gang in connection with multiple burglary cases and recovered cash, electronic items and other stolen property during the operation. Police said the arrests were linked to two major thefts reported from AG Colony in Beharbari and Banipath in Bhetapara, where burglars allegedly forced entry into residential houses and escaped with cash and valuables. The stolen articles included nearly Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, a television, a laptop, a water pump and LPG cylinders. Following the registration of the cases, investigators launched a probe and identified the accused as Manoj Baruah of Sivasagar, Mridul Basumatary alias Thangbai of Basistha and Nikhil Deka of Nalbari. During the operation, police recovered Rs 75,000 in cash, a television, a laptop, an e-rickshaw and tools suspected to have been used in the burglaries. Investigators said the trio was suspected to have links to several other theft cases reported across Guwahati, indicating the involvement of an organised burglary network.

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