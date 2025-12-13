Guwahati: Two drug peddlers held with 7 kg ganja in Basistha

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station, acting on specific intelligence, raided a hideout in Basistha Chariali and arrested two drug peddlers. The accused were identified as Tara Miya, aged 32, of Chhaygaon, and Azizul Hoque, aged 30, of Dalgaon. During the operation, the police recovered seven kilograms of ganja, a Yamaha MT-15 motorcycle bearing registration number AS01FW8538, and a mobile phone.

