Assam: Orang police nab notorious inter-state thief after years of theft

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Orang police have arrested a notorious inter-state thief on Sunday who allegedly used to survey houses and roads during daytime on a motorcycle and return at night to commit theft. The accused was produced before the court and sent to Udalguri jail.

According to police sources, the arrest was made on December 14 from Bisukhuti village under the jurisdiction of Orang police station in Udalguri district. The arrested accused has been identified as Babul Hussain (25 years), son of Abdul Barek of Bisukhuti village. Police stated that the accused had been creating fear and insecurity for nearly the last ten years across different areas of Udalguri, Darrang, Sonitpur, and Nagaon districts.

Investigations revealed that the gang followed a planned method. During the daytime, the accused and his associates would visit villages on motorcycles to closely observe houses, roads, and surrounding areas. Later, during the night, they would return from a distance of around 10 to 15 kilometres to carry out thefts.

As per the incident details, on the night of December 12, when no one was present at the house, a gang of thieves broke into the residence of Biju Shankar Rabha at Chamua Gaon under Orang police station. The thieves broke open a Godrej almirah, ransacked the house, and fled with cash amounting to Rs 14,000. Following the incident, the house owner lodged an FIR at Orang police station.

Acting on the FIR and a confidential tip-off, Orang police launched an early morning operation on December 14 under the direction of the Officer-in-Charge of Orang police station. The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika, with the assistance of Constable Kanjana Saikia and personnel of the 27th APBN Battalion. During the operation, police successfully arrested Babul Hussain from Bisukhuti village.

Police recovered one iron rod allegedly used in the theft and cash amounting to Rs 3,000 from the possession of the accused. Meanwhile, his associates Harezuddin, son of Mokbul Hussain of Pachnai, and Jahar Ali, son of Taher Ali of Kachari Vetitop village, are currently absconding.

A case has been registered under Orang police station, Case No. 97/25 under Sections 331(4), 305(A) and 3(5) of the BNS Act.

