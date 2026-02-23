Guwahati: Basistha Police recover Rs 28,000 lost by elderly woman

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station traced and returned Rs 28,000 to a 72-year-old woman who had accidentally lost the cash at Kundil Nagar. The elderly woman reportedly misplaced the money after it slipped from her pocket, leaving her deeply distressed. On receiving information about the incident, the police team responded promptly and began efforts to locate the missing amount. Within six hours, officers managed to recover the full sum. After completing necessary verification procedures, the police handed over the money to the woman.

Also Read: Guwahati: Snatcher held; gold and cash recovered