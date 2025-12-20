Guwahati: Basistha Police Recover Stolen Items, 3 Held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police apprehended three long-standing criminals—Altaf Ali of Barpathar, Dipak Chettri from Meghalaya, and Chunil Basfor of Bongabari. During the operation, authorities recovered several items linked to their crimes, including a cutter machine, a grill machine, a high-voltage battery, and seven pieces of low-grade piping. An e-rickshaw with registration number AS01ER2550, reportedly used in their illegal activities, was also seized.

