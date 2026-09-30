Guwahati: Basistha Police seize tobacco products in drive near NEF Law College

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police conducted a special drive against the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions in the Sawkuchi area near NEF Law College and seized a large quantity of cigarettes, biri, tobacco and other tobacco products.

The drive was conducted against violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. Police also checked for drunken driving during the operation.

The seized items included 111 packets and boxes of cigarettes of various brands, along with 59 loose cigarettes, 12 packets of biri, 30 packets of tobacco (sadha) and more than 450 packets of Gutkha, pan masala and jorda of different brands.

Also Read: Nalbari Police Crack Down on Illegal Tobacco Sales Near Schools and Colleges