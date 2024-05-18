Guwahati: Beltola College holds guest of the month programme

Guwahati: The Department of English at Beltola College organised the 'Guest of the Month' programme today. The invited guest speaker for the programme was Mohini Mohan Deka, Associate Professor, Department of Hindi, Dimoria College, Assam.

The programme was presided over by Dr. Ajit Borkotoky, principal of the college. All the teaching staff, including IQAC core committee members and a total of 46 students, were present in the programme. The inaugural speech was delivered by Pankaj Kumar Kalita, Assistant Professor, Department of English. The speaker, Deka, spoke about the importance of studying books and getting information from observation all around. He also shared his valuable, inspiring contribution to the formation of a skill based student community. In his speech, he focused on the topic: 'for the interest of building a beautiful society, study and establishment should be the religion and goal of students. The principal also delivered a valuable speech. A vote of thanks was delivered by Kamaruj Jaman, Assistant Professor, Department of English, a press release said.

