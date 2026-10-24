Guwahati Municipal Corporation Focuses on Waste Removal After Festive Celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its sanitation drive across the city following Durga Puja idol immersion, focusing on riverbanks, immersion ghats, roads and other public spaces to clear accumulated waste and restore cleanliness. Sanitation workers have been deployed at several locations to remove waste left behind after the immersion rituals. Cleaning operations are underway at Basistha Ghat, while sanitation activities have also been intensified along Bamunimaidam Link Road.

The drive aims to restore hygiene in areas that witnessed increased activity during the festive period and prevent waste accumulation from affecting public spaces. Particular attention has been given to riverbanks and surrounding areas, where discarded materials can undermine cleanliness.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania said the civic body had stepped up efforts to maintain cleanliness and hygiene across Guwahati. He said the corporation's responsibility extended beyond cleaning areas before idol immersion to ensuring the proper removal and disposal of waste generated during and after the rituals.

The Mayor urged residents to cooperate with civic authorities and help keep the city clean, stressing that maintaining public hygiene was a shared responsibility.