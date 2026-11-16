Guwahati: BJP celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday celebrated the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, popularly known as ‘Dharti Aaba’, by observing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at the party’s state headquarters in Basistha, Guwahati.

On the occasion, state BJP president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia paid floral tributes to the legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter, remembering his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle and the empowerment of tribal communities.

Addressing the gathering, Saikia said Birsa Munda, born in 1875, had set an extraordinary example of patriotism by leading a widespread uprising against British colonial rule at the young age of just 25.

Born in a remote region of erstwhile Bihar, now Jharkhand, Birsa Munda fought fearlessly against British oppression and became a symbol of resistance against colonial exploitation. He died in British custody after being imprisoned by the colonial authorities.

Saikia said Birsa Munda had shown the tribal community the path towards freedom from exploitation and injustice. His struggle and supreme sacrifice, he added, had made him an enduring symbol of self-respect and pride not only for tribal communities but also for the entire nation.

Saikia further said that Birsa Munda’s courage, sacrifice, fighting spirit and patriotism would continue to inspire generations to come. The programme was organised as part of the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to honour the contributions and sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters.

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