Assam: Mass joining boosts BJP in West Karbi Anglong’s Kapili constituency

KHERONI: A significant mass joining programme was organized on Sunday under the 07 No. Kapili MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong, led by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang. During the event, 272 families formally switched allegiance from the Congress and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The fifth programme of its kind under Ronghang’s leadership in the Kapili constituency was orchestrated by the BJP Kapili Mandal Committee.

Addressing the media, CEM Tuliram Ronghang also announced the distribution of financial aid, stating, “We have provided a cheque of Rs 4 lakh from the KAAC CEM’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of Late Bina Engtipi of Dima Hasao district.” He strongly condemned the heinous crime associated with her demise and demanded capital punishment for all accused involved. Ronghang further assured that families residing on forest land would be granted Land Patta under the Forest Protection Act, 2006, to secure their rights and livelihood.

The event saw the presence of prominent leaders, including Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang, several KAAC Executive Members, MACs including local MAC Pawan Kumar, BJP West Karbi Anglong District President Radip Ronghang, KAAC Board chairpersons, former Executive Member Rensing Bey, along with district and mandal office bearers and party workers.

