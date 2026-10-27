Guwahati: BJP Protest Demands Apology from Kharge Over Modi’s Father Remarks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest in Guwahati against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father during a speech in Patna, Bihar, on October 25.

BJP workers from the Guwahati Metropolitan District gathered in front of the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai and staged a sit-in protest, demanding an apology from the Congress president.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress, Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Nagaon MLA and BJP Guwahati Metropolitan District in-charge Rupak Sharma warned that the party would launch a larger public agitation against the Congress in the coming days if Kharge did not apologise to the people of the country over the alleged remarks against the Prime Minister's father.

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