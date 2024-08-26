Assam Teen's Chilling Question About Rape Just Days Before Being Gang-Raped

GUWAHATI: A 14-year-old girl in Assam's Nagaon district, who was gang-raped on August 22, had chillingly asked her aunt just two days before, "Aunty, what is rape?"

She had been reading about the horrific attack on a trainee doctor in Kolkata when she asked the question, her aunt told India Today NE.

She said that she felt "shattered" when this incident happened, wondering how such a heinous thing could happen there. She felt that she had failed in protecting her niece.

She also informed that her niece wants to become a DSP and that the girl had spoken to the visiting DSP at the hospital and even smiled at him despite everything.

The girl was assaulted just 1 km from her home in Dhing, Nagaon, on August 22 while returning from her tuition classes. She used to stay with her aunt and grandparents and generally returned either with her aunt or by rickshaw.

However, she had gone for tuition on her bicycle, and on the way back home at about 6 pm, three miscreants assaulted her in a forest area, about 1 km from her home.