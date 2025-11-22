Guwahati: BNS and financial awareness conclave held at Handique Girls’ College

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Post-Graduate Department of Economics, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Ltd., organized the “Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) & Financial Awareness Conclave 2025” on Friday at the college premises. The programme aimed to enhance awareness of cyber security, police–student engagement, and prevention of narcotics abuse, financial literacy, and emerging legal frameworks under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a spiritual song presented by students of the department. The programme was anchored by faculty members Dr Jayashree Chowdhury and Sourav Deuri.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr Bedabrat Saikia, Head of the Department of Economics, highlighted the growing importance of integrating legal and financial literacy into academic discourse. Vice Principal Dr Madhurima Hazarika, who graced the occasion, appreciated the initiative and emphasized the significance of equipping students with essential knowledge for responsible citizenship.

The conclave featured several distinguished speakers from police administration and the banking sector. Taheruddin Ahmed, secretary general of the All Assam Police Pensioners’ Association, and Sabir Ahmed, vice-president of the All Assam Police Association, along with Chandan Das and Chitramoni Das from the Crime Branch (DCP Office), Guwahati, addressed key themes, including cyber safety, community vigilance, policing frameworks and the prevention of substance abuse. They also elaborated on salient features of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Experts from The Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Ltd.—Anjanjyoti Das, General Manager, and Madhurjya Buragohain, Branch Manager (HO Guwahati)—as well as Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) representatives Sanjyoti Barua and Chanku Hazarika, discussed the need for financial responsibility, awareness of digital fraud, and informed money management among youth.

