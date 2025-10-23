Narcotics Worth Crores Seized in Late-Night Operation at Badarpur Railway Station

In a significant drug bust, Assam Police seized approximately 2 kg and 1.62 grams of suspected heroin at Badarpur Railway Station, located in the Sribhumi district of Assam. The narcotics seized is estimated to be worth ₹5 crore in the blackmarkets.

The four arrested individuals have been identified as Ujjal Mondal, Amal Mondal, Madan Mondal, and Asit Mondal, all residents of Narayanpur, Malda district, West Bengal.

During a late-night search operation, the Badarpur Railway Police conducted a surprise inspection. The accused were passengers preparing to board the Secunderabad-bound train. Upon searching the suspects' luggage, they discovered the concealed heroin packets. They were promptly apprehended and arrested.

The arrested individuals are currently under interrogation to uncover the broader supply network and determine the origin of the narcotics. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the illegal drug trade in the region