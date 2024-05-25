Guwahati: Cabinet resolution promotes Assam Institute of Management as an autonomous institute

Guwahati: The Assam Institute of Management (AIM) was promoted by the Government of Assam as an autonomous institute by a Cabinet Resolution in 1988. As the Government of Assam Society, the Institute carries out its activities under the aegis of the Department of Higher Education (DHE).

AIM is administered by a governing body headed by the Minister of Education, Assam, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, who is the ex-officio chairman. AIM is also monitored by an advisory committee comprising two government of Assam-nominated members, namely: Shantikam Hazarika (Founder Director, AIM) and Dr. Bhupati Kr. Das (former Managing Director, NRL and BORL).

The Institute has played a stellar role in the promotion of management education, training, and consultancy in the north-eastern region of India. In the field of education, it has been offering its flagship two-year full-time management programme, short-term courses, and allied activities to the satisfaction of various stakeholders in the region. This year, with the approval of the Government of Assam, AIM announces admission to a new flagship programme that is the first of its kind in the north-eastern part of India. It is called the four-year Integrated BBA/MBA programme leading to a Master of Business Administration (MBA). The programme is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). This integrated programme is under National Education Policy 2020, with multiple entry and exit options. It involves appropriate job-oriented subjects along with other fundamental management related subjects. The eligibility for the programme is XII pass-out from any stream. Eligible candidates seeking admission into the programme must register themselves in the SAMARTH portal at https://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in/. The programme has an intake capacity of 60 students. With a commitment to provide 100% placement assistance, this programme has a unique element called F-L-A-R-E, which is a blend of F-Fun, L-Learning, A-Activity, R-Rigour, and E-Experience. In this course, a participant can complete the Masters in 4 years instead of 5 years as per conventional mode. The objective of this course is to benefit students in becoming entrepreneurs, active job seekers, and sincere management professionals, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha demands expulsion of tainted in-charge principal

Also Watch: