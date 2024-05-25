Graduate, PG admission on ‘Samarth’ portal with or without Common University Entrance Test

Guwahati: Admissions in graduate and post-graduate programmes in the state will be held either with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) or without it, through the ‘Samarth’ portal. The admissions process will start on May 27, and full classes are due to start on August 16.

The information was shared through a notification issued today by the director of higher education, Assam. According to the notification, admission for FYUGP (Four-year Undergraduate Programme), FYIMP (Five-year Integrated Master Programme), and FYIPGP (Five-year Integrated Post Graduate Programme) either through non-CUET mode or Common University Entrance Test (CUET) mode will be provisioned only through the common admission portal (https://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in/) for all participating universities and colleges, along with all private, venture, and non-government colleges affiliated with state universities and Assam University.

Students will have six options for programme selection, either at the same university or college or in different higher educational institutions (HEIs).

Colleges and universities shall prepare the merit lists in accordance with their admission rules. However, affiliated colleges shall prepare their merit lists in accordance with the relevant policies of the affiliated universities concerned. Accordingly, the merit list may be prepared by the university or college based on the student’s preference, subject to the fulfilment of the merit criteria required for admission to that university or college. HEIs will have to do the academic scrutiny (selection of papers based on eligibility for the programme or discipline). After academic scrutiny, the HEIs may choose a range of students for further document verification and the preparation of merit lists.

The students will receive an admission offer message with a URL in their registered email and mobile number for further processing. Only upon acceptance of the admission offer by the applicant by logging into their admission portal will the universities or colleges be able to process the application for grant of admission.

For admission under the fee waiver category, colleges and universities will have the discretion to check and verify the income certificates produced by applicants at the time of admission. In case of any doubt, the institution may ask the candidate to produce further relevant documents to ascertain the validity of the claim regarding the status of income below 2 lakhs, and only after being fully satisfied with the authenticity of the claim are they to be granted admission under the Fee Waiver category. If the institution is unsatisfied with the claim, they need to inform the applicant in writing with justification and grant admission under the non-fee waiver category.

For the non-CUET category, the admission process will start on May 27, with the first merit list to be published on June 10, the second merit list on June 13, and the third merit list on June 16.

In the CUET category, the admission process is due to start on July 1, with the publication of the first merit list on July 9, the second on July 12, and the third on July 16. The schedule may, however, be modified depending on the declaration of the CUET result, it was stated in the notification.

