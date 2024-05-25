Assam Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha demands expulsion of tainted in-charge principal

GUWAHATI: The Assam Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha (AMSKS) has demanded the expulsion of the in-charge principal of Chandra Nath Sarma Higher Secondary School, Meenakshi Goswami, from the post and the reimbursement of the fees she had collected from the students of the school.

Deputy Director of Secondary Education Rumi Choudhury conducted an inquiry into the allegation of illegal collection of fees from students by the school and submitted the report of her findings on April 30, 2024, to the Director of Secondary Education. On May 5, the Director of Secondary Education submitted the report to the Secretary, Department of Secondary Education.

During her inquiry, the Deputy Director of Secondary Education found that the school collected fees by using the term 'festival fees' from Class VI to Class XII. The details of the amount collected year-wise, according to the inquiry report, are: Rs 2,42,000 in 2018; Rs 2,71,600 in 2019; Rs 4,21,600 in 2021; Rs 4,45,400 in 2022; and Rs 5,28,000 in 2023.

The inquiry officer stated, "In view of the above facts and circumstances, it has become evident that there is a gross violation of the RTE Act, 2009, as well as the government notification No. PMA(S)-e-252439, dated June 24, 2023, and notification No. PMA(S) 93/2016/9, dated June 13, 2016. As such, the authority may initiate necessary action against the delinquent incumbent as deem fit and proper."

In a statement issued to the media, AMSKS general secretary Govinda Chandra Kalita said, "We demand the authorities put an end to the extension of service given to Meenakshi Goswami and deprive her of pension benefits till she reimburses the fees charged from the students. The Education Department has asked the Directorate of Secondary Education to issue a show-cause notice to the in-charge principal and take action against her based on her response to the show-cause notice. The department has also asked the directorate to let it know the action taken against the in-charge principal."

Kalita further said, "Since Meenakshi Goswami is a pensioner, we doubt the application of the departmental proceedings against Section 21 of the Pension Service Rules, 1969. We, therefore, demand the Directorate of Secondary Education to relieve Meenakshi Goswami from the post of in-charge principal and hand over the charge to the senior most teacher of the school. The directorate should take exemplary action against Goswami so that no teacher dares to commit such forgery in the future."

