Guwahati: Police bust cybercrime ring in Hatigaon, detain two

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police carried out a late-night raid on Thursday at a hotel in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area, detaining two individuals suspected of involvement in a cybercrime network operating in the city. The operation took place at a hotel, where officers apprehended the suspects and recovered several mobile phones along with other suspicious items from their possession.

Authorities are currently analysing the seized electronic devices and materials to determine the extent of the alleged cybercrime activities and to establish the suspects’ connections to the network. However, the raid did not lead to the capture of all members of the group. Preliminary reports suggest that some associates managed to escape the hotel premises in a black Scorpio vehicle before police could intercept them.

The identities of the two detained individuals have not yet been disclosed. Initial findings indicate that the group may have been involved in cybercrime operations in Guwahati for an extended period. Investigators are now working to uncover the specific nature of the group’s activities, the roles played by those arrested, and the identities and whereabouts of the remaining suspects. Police expect that further examination of the recovered mobile phones and other evidence will provide additional leads into the suspected cybercrime network.

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