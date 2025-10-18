Students pledge to refrain from bursting firecrackers on Diwali

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the Bakultala unit of Bokakhat National School, operated by the Proyas Study Circle, students have taken a united pledge not just for this year but for the future as well, to refrain from using environmentally harmful firecrackers, bombs, and explosives.

Along with this, deeply saddened by the demise of Zubeen Garg, the beloved heartthrob of Assam, the grieving public have decided to abstain from using any kind of firecrackers this year in particular. The students joined hands and pledged their commitment to this cause.

A noteworthy proposal was also raised, urging attention towards the local firecracker cooperative society in Barpeta. The proposal called on the government to provide special financial support this year and to help find sustainable alternatives to ensure the livelihood security of those dependent on this industry.

This resolution campaign was also observed at Mohuramukh National School and Brahmaputra National School. Students pledged to take this awareness campaign to their respective villages and communities as well.

