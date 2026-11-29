STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahatians has urged the Assam Government to introduce a dedicated digital platform, proposed as the 'Assam Rider Safety App', to improve the safety and welfare of e-commerce and food-delivery personnel across the State.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, with a copy to the Transport Minister, the Guwahatians highlighted the growing number of delivery riders on roads, particularly in Guwahati. They said tight delivery deadlines, long working hours, traffic congestion and unsafe riding practices exposed them to accident risks.

The proposed application would facilitate centralised registration of delivery riders, including verification of their identities and driving licences. It would also feature real-time safety monitoring, overspeeding alerts, helmet-compliance checks, working-hour monitoring and an emergency SOS facility.

The representation also called for a centralised database of road accidents, traffic violations and accident-prone locations to help authorities identify safety concerns. It suggested mandatory road-safety awareness sessions every 15 days, conducted by traffic police personnel.

S. Jaiswal said delivery riders played an important role in the digital economy but their safety and welfare should not be overlooked. Dhrubajyoti Sarma called for a common monitoring system covering all e-commerce and food-delivery companies operating in Assam.

Arundhoti Bezbaruah stressed the need to address pressure from delivery deadlines, while Popy Moni Devi highlighted helmet use, traffic-rule compliance and regular safety training. Arnica Bhuyan said an SOS facility could help riders during accidents or other emergencies.

Riponjoy Bhuyan called for mandatory participation of delivery platforms, subject to applicable laws, stressing that the initiative should protect workers rather than merely monitor or penalise them.

The Guwahatians proposed launching the initiative as a pilot project in Guwahati before extending it to other districts. They also sought consultations with delivery platforms to establish a common road-safety framework.

The representation stressed that monitoring should remain limited to legitimate road-safety purposes, with adequate safeguards for riders' personal information and location data.

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