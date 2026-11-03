Guwahati: CITU Stages Protest for ₹800 Daily Wage, Workers’ Rights

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A demand for a minimum daily wage of Rs 800 and the withdrawal of the new Labour Codes in Assam brought workers from several sectors together in a protest organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) outside Shram Bhawan at Ulubari on Monday.

The sit-in, organised by the CITU Kamrup Metropolitan District Committee, began at 9 am and drew representatives of workers from 98 scheduled employments. Anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHA workers and mid-day meal cooks also joined the demonstration, seeking recognition as workers entitled to regular wages rather than honorariums, along with social security and regularisation.

CITU placed six demands before the state government, including an official notification fixing the minimum daily wage at Rs 800, resolution of difficulties faced by registered construction workers in accessing welfare benefits, and fixation of wages for contract workers. It also sought social security coverage for all unorganised-sector workers, including those employed in the motor transport sector.

Addressing the gathering, a protester alleged that the Labour Department had failed to protect workers' interests, pointing out that the state had not issued an official minimum-wage notification for the 98 scheduled employments since 2015.

"The Assam government has not issued an official notification on the applicable minimum wages since 2015 for the 98 scheduled employments. We now suspect that the state's Labour Department is against the interests of the workers of Assam," the protester said.

A CITU general secretary accused the government of prioritising wealthy sections while workers continued to struggle for their basic entitlements. The organisation demanded lawful wages, social security and regularisation, and said the agitation would continue until the government provided written assurances.

The union also highlighted the daily wage of Rs 280 paid to tea workers in Assam and claimed that around 2.71 lakh people engaged in government services, including Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and mid-day meal cooks, remained deprived of wages.

Other concerns raised during the protest included the implementation of welfare schemes for unorganised and motor transport workers, difficulties in accessing benefits for registered construction workers, and growing dependence on contract labour in both public and private sectors.

CITU reiterated that it would continue its agitation until the state government gave written assurances on its demands.

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