NFR opens Rangapani-Bagdogra siding for regular freight operations

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has opened the existing 6.8-km Rangapani-Bagdogra siding line under Katihar Division for regular freight operations, improving freight connectivity and enabling more efficient movement of goods.

The long-disused line has been brought into operation with minimal expenditure, making use of existing railway infrastructure to meet growing freight transportation requirements.

With the new arrangement, trains entering NFR from East Central Railway at Forbesganj will no longer need to reverse at Siliguri Junction. This will save energy, reduce rolling stock detention and lower the need for crew and shunting staff during reversal operations.

NFR will be able to receive at least 10 trains daily from East Central Railway at Forbesganj for onward movement to destinations beyond Barsoi. The arrangement is expected to improve freight-handling capacity, operational efficiency and rolling stock utilisation.

The additional route will also provide greater operational flexibility and support more reliable goods transportation for traders, businesses and consumers, while creating scope for additional freight traffic and revenue generation.

The conversion was carried out under the guidance of NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, with coordinated efforts by Katihar Division and the concerned departments, a press release said.

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