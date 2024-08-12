Flood: China’s Sichuan evacuates 80,000 people amid heavy rain

BEIJING: More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in southwest China’s Sichuan Province amid the most recent rainstorms to hit the region, local authorities said on Sunday.

Heavy rain have battered several of Sichuan’s cities and prefectures since Friday, triggering flash floods and destroying homes, according to the province’s emergency management authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

No casualties have yet been reported as a result of the latest rainstorms. Local authorities have enhanced spot checks, patrols and monitoring work to guard against rain-triggered secondary disasters, informing precautionary decisions to evacuate locals from flood-prone areas. Intense rain on August 3 unleashed a flash flood and mudslide in the city of Kangding, Sichuan, in which 27 people have been reported dead or missing. (IANS)

