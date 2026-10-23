Guwahati city lanes pose accident risks amid poor streetlighting

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: While roads used by VIPs often receive priority attention, damaged internal roads and poorly lit neighbourhood lanes across Guwahati continue to pose safety risks to commuters. Residents have questioned the priorities of civic authorities as uneven surfaces and inadequate streetlighting make night travel hazardous.

A stretch of an internal road, marked by broken interlocking pavement blocks, loose construction material and stagnant water, reflects the conditions residents say they regularly face. Sections of the surface have deteriorated, leaving uneven patches that could cause two-wheelers to skid and pedestrians to stumble. Without adequate streetlighting, these hazards become difficult to spot after sunset.

Residents fear that the combination of damaged roads and poor visibility could lead to accidents, particularly involving motorcyclists, cyclists and elderly pedestrians. Water-filled depressions can conceal the extent of road damage, leaving commuters with little time to react.

"Roads should not become dangerous simply because they are inside residential areas. We also pay taxes and deserve safe roads and proper lighting," a resident said.

Another citizen questioned the apparent disparity in road maintenance. "Whenever VIP movement takes place, roads on those routes appear to receive attention. But the condition of our neighbourhood lanes remains neglected. Who will take responsibility if someone meets with an accident at night?" the resident asked.

A third resident said the absence of functional streetlights compounded the problem.

"After dark, it is difficult to see broken blocks and waterlogged patches. Two-wheeler riders can lose control, while pedestrians may fall. Authorities should act before an accident happens," the resident said.

The situation raises questions about the regular monitoring of internal roads, the maintenance of streetlighting and accountability for civic infrastructure. While major routes are essential for citywide mobility, residential lanes are equally important for the daily movement of thousands of people.

Residents have called for damaged stretches to be repaired, stagnant water to be cleared and non-functional streetlights to be restored. Without timely intervention, they fear, neglected neighbourhood roads will continue to expose commuters to preventable accidents.