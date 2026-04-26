Guwahati city on alert as heavy rainfall predicted Chief Secretary chairs review meet

GUWAHATI: In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next two days (April 26 and 27), Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota on Saturday chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials to assess preparedness measures across departments for flood management, drainage, and public safety in Guwahati.

The meeting focused on the progress of desilting operations of major drains, deployment and operational readiness of pumping systems, and precautionary measures related to guard wall construction along the Bharalu River and other key drainage channels intersecting the National Highway. Special emphasis was laid on areas that experienced inundation during previous spells of rain.

Officials reviewed actions taken to cover open manholes and drains, and to install barricades at identified high-risk locations to prevent accidents. Departments were directed to ensure that all vulnerable points are secured and continuously monitored.

Detailed presentations were made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Guwahati, outlining rainfall forecasts and preparedness strategies. The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for coordinated action and real-time response readiness among all agencies.

The Guwahati City Traffic Police highlighted potential congestion risks during waterlogging situations. It was decided that alternative traffic management plans would be activated, as required, to minimize disruption and ensure the smooth movement of essential services. More than 300 locations across the city have been identified as landslide-prone zones. These areas are under close surveillance, and public awareness initiatives will be intensified to alert residents living in vulnerable pockets.

A detailed review was also conducted on the condition and maintenance of major drainage systems, including those connected to Silsaku, Juripar, Bharalu, Bahini, Basistha, and Pamohi, as well as the Jorabat–Byrnihat corridor. Cross-drainage structures at key locations along the National Highway—particularly between Jalukbari and Gorchuk, near Apollo Excelcare, and in Maligaon—were also assessed. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have been directed to ensure round-the-clock deployment of super suckers and pumping machinery. All emergency response mechanisms are to remain operational 24x7.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Special Chief Secretary (DOHUA), Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management), Commissioner & Special Secretary (PWD Roads), Deputy Commissioner (Metro), Commissioner of Police, Director of Town and Country Planning, Executive Director of the National Highways Authority, and other concerned departmental representatives.

In light of the anticipated heavy rainfall, the administration urges all citizens to exercise caution. Residents are advised to plan their movements carefully, avoid waterlogged and flood-prone areas, and refrain from venturing near open drains, rivers, and landslide-vulnerable zones. Public cooperation is essential to ensure safety and minimize risks during this period, stated a press release.

Also Read: IMD Monthly Report: Assam Recorded 7 Heavy Rainfall Events in March 2026, Guwahati Hit 34.5°C