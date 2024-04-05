Meghalaya Sets Up Polling Stations Along Bangladesh Border for Lok Sabha Polls

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has more than 140 polling stations along its border with Bangladesh and 187 stations along its border with Assam.

This information was provided by Dr BRD Tiwari, the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya.

Dr Tiwari emphasized that all issues regarding the border between Assam and Meghalaya have been resolved in a meeting attended by the chief secretaries of both states.

“We are carefully making all necessary arrangements to ensure that the elections are conducted freely, fairly, and smoothly,” he added.