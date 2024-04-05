Meghalaya Sets Up Polling Stations Along Bangladesh Border for Lok Sabha Polls

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has more than 140 polling stations along its border with Bangladesh and 187 stations along its border with Assam.
This information was provided by Dr BRD Tiwari, the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya.
Dr Tiwari emphasized that all issues regarding the border between Assam and Meghalaya have been resolved in a meeting attended by the chief secretaries of both states.
“We are carefully making all necessary arrangements to ensure that the elections are conducted freely, fairly, and smoothly,” he added.
He also mentioned that the border issues between Assam and Meghalaya were discussed again in a meeting led by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was attended by all chief secretaries and DGPs.
Regarding Meghalaya’s specific preparations, Dr Tiwari clarified, “We don’t have any specific issues as we have already resolved concerns in the meeting between the chief secretaries of both states. We have thoroughly discussed all relevant agencies, officials, logistics, and issues.”
The CEO said Meghalaya is prepared for elections and can handle any challenges according to ECI rules.
Meanwhile, as many as 40 paramilitary force companies are set to be deployed in Meghalaya ahead of the Lok Sabha election scheduled on April 19.
Announcing the development, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BRD Tiwari said that they had received the approval for the deployment of 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
He mentioned that five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are already in Meghalaya, and the rest will be sent according to the existing plan.
Tiwari Confirmed that they have taken all necessary steps to handle law and order, including border security, in Meghalaya before the elections.
He further said that the Election Commission of India is issuing the necessary instructions which the CEO is coordinating with neighbouring states.
However, the CEO chose not to give exact numbers for vulnerable and critical polling stations, saying the situation is constantly changing.
