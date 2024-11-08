Guwahati City’s Public Transport System Draws Flak

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati’s public transport system is under scrutiny as overcrowded passenger vehicles continue to flout capacity limits, posing serious risks to daily commuters. Despite clear norms, vehicles packed beyond safe limits have become the norm, with enforcement remaining inadequate.

Commuters are frustrated by the overcrowded conditions, with one daily commuter complaining, “It feels like we’re cattle being herded into these vehicles. The authorities just don’t seem to care.” Residents across the city share similar sentiments, citing the lack of action from traffic police despite blatant violations.

A Transport Department official defended the department’s actions, stating that strict actions are taken against violators. However, commuters remain sceptical, reporting no visible improvement on the roads.

The District Transport Office’s (DTO) and traffic police’s failure to effectively enforce penalties has led to widespread overloading and unsafe practices. Residents from neighbourhoods like Panbazar have raised concerns about the city’s public transport quality, with a local shop owner stating, “The government prioritizes building new flyovers over ensuring safe travel.”

The situation underscores the need for daily enforcement, regular inspections, stringent penalties, and dedicated oversight to ensure public safety. Commuters are left navigating the hazardous transport landscape on their own.

The city’s residents demand better. “The government must take concrete steps to address this issue,” said a concerned citizen. “We deserve safe and reliable public transport.”

The city’s transportation woes continue to plague daily life, with no immediate solution in sight. As the number of overcrowded vehicles grows, so does the risk of accidents and harm to commuters.

