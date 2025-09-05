Guwahati: Community composting proposed to tackle waste in hilly wards

Staff reporter

Guwahati: An awareness meeting under the initiative “Sikun, Guwahati, Mur Guwahati” was organized at Salbari Bhabanipur to promote sustainable waste management practices.

The meeting was attended by Ward No. 57 Councillor Kabita Sharma, Executive Officer Parinita Sharma, members of the Ward-level Swachhta Monitoring Committee, CRP Kalyani Rajbongshi (NULM, GMC), Self-Help Group (SHG) members, and local residents.

During the discussion, participants stressed the need for strict source segregation and home composting. A key proposal that emerged was the introduction of a community composting system in Ward No. 57, where nearly 80% of the area remains hilly and inaccessible to garbage collection vehicles.

With several vacant plots identified, it was suggested that local SHGs could be engaged to run the composting units, subject to necessary approvals from the authorities.

If adopted, the system is expected to ease pressure on landfills, encourage resource recovery, and establish a citizen-driven model of waste management that could be replicated in other hilly wards of Guwahati.

