Guwahati: Commuters demand stricter regulations for e-rickshaws

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the increasing number of e-rickshaws on the roads, the Transport Department’s role towards its regulation and monitoring is of utmost importance. The growing presence of e-rickshaws on highways has raised concerns among commuters, who claim that these vehicles are operating recklessly, putting lives at risk.

Commuters report that e-rickshaws often speed on highways, even with passengers on board, leading to accidents. This is in blatant disregard of rules that prohibit e-rickshaws from operating on highways, restricting them to designated areas.

The public is calling for clearer rules and regulations, enforced by the Transport Department or police, to ensure e-rickshaw operators comply with safety standards. They also demand convenient fees and greater awareness about these rules.

Furthermore, commuters urge the police to monitor e-rickshaw speeds and enforce traffic signal compliance, as these vehicles often disregard the traffic signals.

In response, police officials acknowledged the issue, stating that while e-rickshaws are not permitted on highways, some still operate there. They assure the public that strict surveillance is in place to mitigate these risks. As the number of e-rickshaws continues to rise, the need for effective regulation and enforcement has become increasingly urgent to ensure public safety on the roads.

