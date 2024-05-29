Assam: Student dies as tree falls on his e-rickshaw in Morigaon district

JAGIROAD: Kaushik Bardoloi Amphi, son of Baliram Bardoloi, a resident of Dhupguri village in the district of Morigaon was killed when a tree fell on an e-rickshaw near Dighalbari Primary School in Morigaon district this morning in which he was travelling. The entire district of Morigaon was under the clutches of cyclonic Remal.

Morigaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma visited the Morigaon Civil Hospital and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. He also checked the health of the injured people in the auto. The Commissioner said the district administration is with the people of Morigaon district during disasters and urged the people to contact additional district commissioner Biman Das (9394326157) and District Project Officer, District Disaster Management Authority, Morigaon Ranju Sharma (9101027443) in case of any emergency.

