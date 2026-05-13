GUWAHATI: Congress MLAs boycott oath-taking ceremony, call it extravagant

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: None of the Congress MLAs attended the swearing-in ceremony today. APCC president Gaurav Gogoi had said a day earlier that no Congress MLA would participate, calling the ceremony extravagant and likening it to a political event, despite it being an oath-taking in the name of the Constitution.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi also did not attend the ceremony. He alleged that he had not received an invitation letter.

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