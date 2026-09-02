Guwahati cops crack inter-state vehicle-lifting racket, arrest four as probe widens

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police have arrested four alleged members of an inter-State vehicle-lifting syndicate, including two suspected masterminds, in a major breakthrough in a series of vehicle thefts in Guwahati. The arrested alleged kingpins were identified as Raju Deka alias Petla and Jon Deka alias Boltu. With their arrest and that of two other members, the total number of persons apprehended in connection with the syndicate has risen to nine.

According to the investigation, the gang operated a facility in Guwahati where it manufactured customised “master keys” to unlock targeted vehicles. Using the keys, the accused allegedly stole vehicles within minutes.

Police linked the syndicate to the theft of at least 10 vehicles in Guwahati. The gang primarily targeted commercial and passenger utility vehicles, including dumpers, Force Travellers, Mahindra DI vehicles and Maruti Eeco vans. Investigators found that the stolen vehicles were subsequently smuggled to Nagaland, where they were sold at prices determined according to their type.

Police said dumpers and Travellers were allegedly sold for around Rs 1 lakh each, while Mahindra DI and Eeco vans fetched between Rs 20,000 and Rs 80,000.

Further investigation into the inter-State vehicle theft network was underway.

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