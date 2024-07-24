Guwahati: Cops Nab Sexual Predator For Blackmailing Woman

GUWAHATI: A sexual predator was nabbed by the Dispur Police after allegations of harassing a woman both sexually and mentally was leveled against him, as per the police on Tuesday.
The accused offender has been identified as Shahid Ali, who hails from Assam's Barpeta. The cops informed that they caught him in the Supermarket area of Guwahati.
The cops have revealed that the tactics of the accused involved deceiving his victims by introducing himself as unmarried and pressurizing women to have sexual inter-course with him.
However, it has been found that Ali is married and has two children from his marriage.
According to the police, Ali laid the trap by introducing himself as an unmarried man to the victim woman, a resident of Dibrugarh.
Later, he extorted money from her by blackmailing her with objectionable videos of the woman which he had somehow acquired.
An organization going by the name of Sanatani Bhumiputra Mancha gave assistance to the cops in capturing the predator. The cops have informed that legal action will be taken against him as per the provisions of the law.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, a sex racket was busted in Dhubri and six women and five men were arrested involved in running it at Panbari by the NH 17 under Gauripur Police Station of Dhubri district.
A police source in Gauripur said that aggrieved villagers assembled around the house where illicit flesh trade was going on and completely ransacked the house dazing it to the ground and caught hold of six women and five men.
The house where racket was run belongs to Zail Hoque and Sapiar Rahman, but it was allegedly being managed by Rahman’s wife Zainab Bibi, a source said.
Villagers alleged that they had been observing the running of sex racket for quite a long time. They protested against it a number of times, but neither Zail Hoque nor Sapiar Rahman paid any heed to them.
