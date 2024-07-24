Guwahati: Cops Nab Sexual Predator For Blackmailing Woman

GUWAHATI: A sexual predator was nabbed by the Dispur Police after allegations of harassing a woman both sexually and mentally was leveled against him, as per the police on Tuesday.

The accused offender has been identified as Shahid Ali, who hails from Assam's Barpeta. The cops informed that they caught him in the Supermarket area of Guwahati.

The cops have revealed that the tactics of the accused involved deceiving his victims by introducing himself as unmarried and pressurizing women to have sexual inter-course with him.

However, it has been found that Ali is married and has two children from his marriage.