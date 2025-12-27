POCSO case: Accused sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a significant judgment upholding child protection laws, the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Darrang, Dimple Boro, has convicted 29-year-old accused Raju Baruah in the Special (POCSO) Case No. 77/2025, arising from Mangaldai police station Case No. 90/2025.

The case involves the rape of a 12-year-old minor girl, committed on May 20, 2025. The court found the accused guilty under Section 4 (punishable under Section 4(2)) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The accused person has been awarded rigorous imprisonment for 20 years with a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of default in the payment of the fine, additional imprisonment for 6 months has to be served. Additional Public Prosecutor Minati Deka represented the state in the case.

Also Read: POCSO Verdict: Pragjyotishpur Man Sentenced to 20 Years