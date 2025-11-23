Guwahati: Crackdown leads to arrest of several thieves

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police carried out a series of swift operations across the city, resulting in the arrest of multiple suspects linked to theft and other criminal activities, along with the recovery of stolen items.

In the first operation, a team from Basistha Police Station acted on specific intelligence and apprehended a repeat pickpocket at Basistha Chariali. The accused, identified as Babu Ali also known as Xoru Babu of Chandan Nagar, Six Mile, was found in possession of a stolen brown purse and a blade allegedly used during the crime.

In another case, a team from Panbazar Police Station detained five individuals in the Pan Bazar area following intelligence inputs linking them to the theft of a mobile phone from a person named Alung Newme. Officers recovered four mobile phones, including the stolen POCO handset. Police stated that the group was involved in similar thefts in Panbazar and Fancy Bazar, and further investigation is underway.

