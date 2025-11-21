Guwahati: Thieves arrested with stolen items in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police intensified their anti-theft operations with two separate teams arresting three individuals involved in mobile phone theft in the city.

A team from Basistha Police Station, acting on specific intelligence, raided a location at Basistha Natun Bazar and apprehended 22-year-old Abdul Hussain of Bongaigaon, who was known for his repeated involvement in theft. Officers recovered three stolen mobile phones — a Vivo, a Realme and an MI handset — during the operation. The seized items were taken into custody.

In a separate case, personnel from Fatasil Ambari Police Station, while pursuing an investigation, detained two suspects linked to the theft of premium mobile phones from a Flipkart distribution hub. The arrested individuals were identified as 18-year-old Kanak Chanda of Dhirenpara and 21-year-old Rahul Das of Garchuk. Both admitted to stealing high-end devices, which led to the recovery of 16 premium smartphones, along with a hair trimmer and two body spray bottles.

The recovered items included an iPhone 16, multiple Samsung Galaxy S24 and A35 5G models, and several devices from POCO, Realme, Motorola, Vivo and Nothing. The total estimated value of the seized property stood at Rs 5,01,286.

Also read: Thieves strike in Sootea, loot Rs 80,000 and gold from woman’s home