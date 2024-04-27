Guwahati: Dacoits loot mustard oil and pulses godown in Beltola

Guwahati: Dacoits looted a godown located in the Beltola locality of the city. The godown was located behind Kamrup Kata under Basistha Police Station and owned by Mandal and Brothers. The incident took place on April 22, and the owners reported significant quantities of mustard oil and pulses worth around Rs 26 lakh stolen during the incident. The robbers managed to break the shutter and damage the CCTV cameras before carrying out their operation. They also took away the DVR machine.

It was mentioned that this was the second similar incident in the godown in recent times, and the previous robbery took place around two months ago. An FIR has been lodged regarding the incident.

