Guwahati: Dead Body Recovered From Drain In Noonmati

GUWAHATI: In a shocking discovery, a lifeless body of a youth was found in the Noonmati locality of Guwahati on Monday, as per reports.

The decomposed body of the youth was reportedly recovered inside a drain at Nepali Chowk in Noonmati this morning.

This tragic incident has shaken the local community to its core and has left them in a state of mourning.

The Noonmati police arrived at the spot after receiving information about this incident. After assessing the situation, the cops initiated a probe to look into this matter.