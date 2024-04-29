Guwahati: Dead Body Recovered From Drain In Noonmati

GUWAHATI: In a shocking discovery, a lifeless body of a youth was found in the Noonmati locality of Guwahati on Monday, as per reports.
The decomposed body of the youth was reportedly recovered inside a drain at Nepali Chowk in Noonmati this morning.
This tragic incident has shaken the local community to its core and has left them in a state of mourning.
The Noonmati police arrived at the spot after receiving information about this incident. After assessing the situation, the cops initiated a probe to look into this matter.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Although not confirmed, it has been suspected that the youth may well have been killed and then thrown away in the drain or he might have passed away due to excessive drinking.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this month, the unidentified body of a youth was recovered from a drain in Guwahati, triggering suspense among the residents of the locality. The incident took place in Hastinapur, near Nayanpur in Guwahati's Ganeshguri.
The local people informed Dispur Police regarding the development. They reached the spot to recover the body and sent it for a postmortem at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
While the local public was of the opinion that foul play was involved in the incident, the police mentioned that the victim could have slipped and fallen into the drain, leading to his demise.
The post-mortem is expected to reveal the cause of death of the individual. However, no information had been uncovered regarding the identity of the person.
