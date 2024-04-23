Body of policeman engaged in election duty found in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: The body of a policeman engaged in election duty was found under mysterious circumstances in a pond in the premises of police reserve at Pulibar in Golaghat on Monday.

The rescued policeman has been identified as Rana Bir Soren. The policeman was on election duty in Golaghat from Kokrajhar for the first phase of Lok Sabha election held on April 19.

It is noteworthy that the police jawan had been missing for almost two days. At the end of two days there has been a lot of uproar at the police reserve at Pulibar in Golaghat over the recovery of the body mysteriously floating in the pond. Golaghat police as well as the district magistrate reached the spot after coming to know about the incident. Police recovered the body of the policeman and sent it to Swaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for postmortem. Investigation in on.

